Hubert raises €2.5M Seed to redefine AI-driven hiring

AI hiring platform Hubert has raised €2.5 million Seed funding.

Built on proprietary technology, Hubert autonomously conducts structured screening interviews, 24/7 at scale, helping organisations streamline frontline and operational hiring.

The platform reduces time-to-hire, saving up to 80 per cent of recruiter screening time, improves quality by up to 5x and enables fairer, more consistent candidate evaluation.

At a time when talent acquisition teams face increasing pressure to deliver results fast and at scale; Hubert offers a structured, bias-aware and scalable alternative to traditional screening, alleviating this challenge. With clients including Securitas, Coop, and ManpowerGroup, Hubert serves high-volume employers across retail, logistics, hospitality, and business process outsourcing.

Spintop Ventures led the funding with participation from Bonnier-linked profiles Jakob Tolleryd, Chairman of Bonnier Capital, Peder Bonnier, Vice Chairman of Bonnier Group, and Joen Bonnier, Board Member of Bonnier Capital.

The funding follows a year of exceptional growth and sustained profitability, and will be used to accelerate Hubert’s product innovation as the company targets over 400 per cent revenue growth in 2025, while remaining profitable.

According to Peter Carlsson, Partner at Spintop Ventures, Hubert is setting a new global standard for fair, data-driven hiring.

“The positive outcomes of AI interviews have already been demonstrated in multiple studies and Hubert’s explainable AI has all the ingredients to scale into a category leader.”

“This investment gives us the funds to accelerate our product roadmap and seize the opportunity ahead,” said Fredrik Östgren, CEO and co-founder of Hubert.

“We're revolutionising large-scale hiring for our customers; and doing it profitably, with fairness and transparency at the core.”





Lead image: Fredrik Östgren, CEO and co-founder of Hubert. Photo: uncredited.





