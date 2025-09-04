Aonic completes $250M+ acquisition of Prime Insights in largest deal to date

Aonic, a Stockholm-based powerhouse with a global group of multiplatform tech and gaming companies, has completed the acquisition of research technology firm Prime Insights for a total transaction value in excess of $250 million.

This represents Aonic’s largest acquisition to date. Prime Insights joins Aonic’s existing firms to form a unified, global rewards and data platform spanning 50 million+ consumers, 12 owned and operated consumer brands, and approximately $300m+ in yearly revenues.

Prime Insights was founded in 2022 by serial technology entrepreneur Benjamin Ritzka, who leads a team of around 120 people working across 17 countries. It has grown over 70 per cent annually and swiftly established itself as a leader in the research technology sector. Prime Insights manages multiple mobile and web platforms, through which millions of users earn real money by completing online surveys.

Through its flagship platform Exmox and recent addition of Mega Fortuna, Sonic already possesses one of the largest gaming-focused discovery, testing and loyalty platforms, driving significant scale in user acquisition and insights for many of the world’s leading mobile game developers.

Meanwhile, Prime Insights has emerged in recent years as one of the fastest-growing companies in the $142 billion global research technology industry, a leader in programmatic sampling through its expansive global proprietary panels. It operates multiple mobile and web platforms, through which millions of users earn real money by completing online surveys.

Both Aonic and Prime Insights have delivered more than 80 per cent organic growth per annum over the past two years. By joining forces, the firms double the scale of their platforms and enable both client bases – mobile game developers and consumer insights researchers alike – to achieve superior reach, insights and engagement.

Ritzka will continue to lead Prime Insights as CEO and has contributed a significant amount of the transaction proceeds into shares of Aonic, becoming one of the group's largest shareholders.

“Prime Insights has rewritten the rules in programmatic data collection for consumer insights as a true disruptor in the highly competitive world of research technology,” says Aonic CEO and co-founder Paul Schempp.

"Bringing together scale, data and technology will be the key to sharpening our competitive edge. We welcome Benjamin and his team with highest regards – they deserve every accolade.”

“The growth path we achieved with Prime Insights over recent years is unprecedented in our industry,” says Benjamin Ritzka, CEO and Founder of Prime Insights.