August 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

In August, European tech companies secured €3.2 billion across 189 deals, reflecting a 66 per cent drop in investment volume and 47 per cent fewer deals compared to July 2025.

Despite this month-on-month slowdown, the market showed far greater strength than a year earlier, with investment levels up nearly 70 per cent year-on-year from €1.9 billion in August 2024, even though deal count fell slightly from 203 to 189.

The UK led the way with €907.9 million in investments, followed by Italy (€504.8 million), Switzerland (€467.9 million), Germany (€331.1 million), and Sweden (€202.2 million), highlighting both the UK’s continued dominance and the growing role of other European hubs.

By industry, energy (€746.9 million), software (€633.1 million), and healthtech (€514 million) stood out as the strongest sectors, underscoring investor appetite for long-term, transformative technologies.

Simone Lavizzari, Investment manager at Join Capital, commented on the August numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our August Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report:

Europe is bursting with talent, ideas, and the ability to lure back those who once left.

But if we want real scale-ups and true category leaders, we need more than talent and capital. We need bold structural change: a true single market, and a single stock exchange.

Until then, Europe will keep producing brilliance, just not enough breakthroughs.

For his more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our August report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from August, accounting for approximately 59 per cent of the month’s total funding.