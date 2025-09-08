Renewcast raises €1M from 2C Venture to accelerate global expansion

AI-powered renewable energy forecasting company, Renewcast, has secured a €1 million SAFE investment from 2C Ventures Fund I, marking a strategic extension of its 2024 SAFE round.

Founded in 2020, Italy-based Renewcast delivers AI-powered forecasting solutions for the renewable energy sector. Leveraging proprietary digital twin technology, the company models complex weather patterns and asset conditions to provide intra-day, day-ahead, and multi-day forecasts. These insights enable utilities, grid operators, and renewable asset managers in Europe and the US to optimise operations and trading efficiency.

With more than 1.8 GW of installed renewable capacity under active clients, Renewcast is rapidly expanding its footprint across key energy markets. The company currently runs over 10 pilot programs and serves four commercial clients in Europe and the US, with further growth aimed at India and Asia. Having already scaled more than 2.5x year-on-year, Renewcast is preparing for a Series A round in late 2026.

Fabio Nicolò, CEO and Founder of Renewcast, said:

This new investment is a vote of confidence in our long-term vision. Our team is growing, our commercial engine is ramping up, and our technology has proven it can deliver measurable value. We aim to be among the top 5–10 renewable forecasters globally within the next one to two years. With this funding, we will consolidate our tech team, scale our commercial efforts across Europe, the US, Latin America, and Asia, and prepare the company for institutional growth.

The SAFE round remains open for additional investors up to €1 million, offering a unique opportunity to join Renewcast at a moment of accelerating growth, strong product validation, and market demand.

Renewcast's platform, powered by proprietary AI and real-time data modelling, delivers best-in-class forecasting performance. Across client portfolios, Renewcast has consistently outperformed legacy systems, delivering 20–40 per cent improved accuracy and generating millions in annual value through reduced balancing costs.

Hendrik Reimand, Founding Partner at 2C Ventures, commented:

Affordable renewable energy is the foundation of transitioning to a sustainable economic model and ensuring energy independence. However, the rapidly increasing volumes and accelerating electrification of the economy make accurate forecasting ever more critical. We believe that Renewcast has the ingredients to become a global leader in energy intelligence – technical depth, early traction, and a clear commercial roadmap.

This new funding will accelerate Renewcast’s global commercial rollout and reinforce its position among the world’s top renewable forecasting technology providers.