ONEiO lands €8M to replace manual IT integrations with IntegrationOps

Helsinki-based ONEiO, an automation-first platform redefining enterprise IT integrations, has raised €8 million in a growth round. The round was led by Bocap, with renewed participation from existing investor Fairpoint Capital.

ONEiO is a Managed Integration Service Provider delivering IntegrationOps, a cloud-native, automation-led integration model for enterprise IT. In a world where teams ship weekly, orchestrate multi-party service ecosystems, and face constant cost pressure, legacy integration approaches can’t keep up. ONEiO’s fully managed platform replaces slow, project-based work with an always-on, scalable service that removes bottlenecks, lowers costs, and accelerates time-to-value.

By productizing the delivery and operations of integrations, ONEiO treats them as core infrastructure that can scale and evolve continuously to deliver ongoing business impact, much like DevOps transformed software delivery. Powered by ONEAi® and deep domain expertise, ONEiO simplifies complex IT estates so organisations can scale faster and focus on outcomes.

Juha Berghäll, CEO and co-founder of ONEiO, shared:

For decades, integrations have been built as one-off projects: expensive, brittle, and impossible to scale. With IntegrationOps, we’ve turned integration into an ongoing capability that’s live in weeks, evolves automatically, and runs without manual work. In the AI era, this isn’t optional, it’s the only way to keep up.

ONEiO has helped major organisations automate complex integrations in IT service ecosystems, from Service Integration and Management (SIAM) to global multi-vendor environments.

Delivered as a fully managed service, ONEiO replaces custom code, middleware, and months-long delivery cycles with automation and speed. Customers connect internal systems and external partners through a ready-to-use, cloud-based platform with built-in automation, monitoring, security, and compliance. Integrations are deployed faster and at much lower cost, without sacrificing control or security.

As the gap widens between enterprise needs and what legacy tools can deliver, IntegrationOps closes it, turning integration from a hidden operational burden into a strategic capability that accelerates innovation and improves customer experience.

The new funding will advance IntegrationOps as a Service, while supporting key hires and expansion across the UK and DACH, where organisations face mounting pressure to modernise ageing infrastructure without escalating costs.