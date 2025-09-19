Nothing raises $200M, First Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026, and Google pledges £5BN UK AI investment

This week, we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about. Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Nothing raises $200M to power the next phase of consumer AI
🇩🇪 Terra One secures €150M to scale grid-scale battery storage across Europe
🇪🇸 Lingokids has closed $120M financing round
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇸🇪 Workday to acquire Sana for $1.1B
🇱🇺 Keyrock buys Turing Capital for $28M
🇩🇪 Evertrace acquires Whisper AI to build the leading VC sourcing tool
🇨🇭Check Point to acquire Lakera
🇩🇪 advizeo is acquiring proptech company Comgy
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💸 Aspire11 launches €500M pension-backed fund
💵 BNVT Capital launches $150M debut fund to tackle humanity’s biggest challenges
💸 Shapers launches $75M fintech fund I as Finary hits €25M Series B
💰 Outlast Fund closes €21M debut fund to back Baltic-Nordic founders
🗞️ In other (important) news
🏆 Announcing the First Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026!
🤖 Nvidia to invest £2BN in UK AI startups
🤖 Google pledges £5BN UK AI investment
🇬🇧 UK-based CommonAI launches to power AI startups with shared compute and IP
🇺🇸 US a "priority" for Revolut Business, says its GM
🐘 From Brussels to Blois: Mastodon turns commercial partnerships into paid services
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 Europe is leading the way in decentralised AI
🤖 From ARM to Edge AI disruptor: how Noel Hurley is leading the change with logic-based AI at Literal Labs
🍄 From sake to spaghetti bolognese: Nosh.bio debuts Koji-based hybrid mince in a Berlin cafeteria
👁️ From UCL project to startup: how a classroom prototype became a real-world accessibility tool
🇬🇧 UK at risk of becoming AI “users, not makers”, says Hoberman, as Nvidia and Microsoft pledge billions
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇪🇸 Lightbase closes €2.2M pre-seed round, launches AI developer tool
🇪🇸 Cofrai secures €2M to bring AI-powered solutions to fire protection
🇫🇮 Time Atlas Labs raises €1.8M to help people track and learn from life’s moments
🇧🇪 OnTracx raises €1.2M to help runners recover and stay injury-free
🇧🇪 Eagl raises €825,000 to bring AI-native automation to finance teams
🇮🇹 Plino secures €650,000 to automate SME financial planning with AI
