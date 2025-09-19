Nothing raises $200M, First Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026, and Google pledges £5BN UK AI investment

This week, we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about. If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox. Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Nothing raises $200M to power the next phase of consumer AI

🇩🇪 Terra One secures €150M to scale grid-scale battery storage across Europe

🇪🇸 Lingokids has closed $120M financing round

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers



🇸🇪 Workday to acquire Sana for $1.1B



🇱🇺 Keyrock buys Turing Capital for $28M



🇩🇪 Evertrace acquires Whisper AI to build the leading VC sourcing tool



🇨🇭Check Point to acquire Lakera



🇩🇪 advizeo is acquiring proptech company Comgy

🚀 Interesting moves from investors



💸 Aspire11 launches €500M pension-backed fund



💵 BNVT Capital launches $150M debut fund to tackle humanity’s biggest challenges

💸 Shapers launches $75M fintech fund I as Finary hits €25M Series B

💰 Outlast Fund closes €21M debut fund to back Baltic-Nordic founders







🗞️ In other (important) news

🏆 Announcing the First Round of Speakers for the Tech.eu Summit London 2026!

🤖 Nvidia to invest £2BN in UK AI startups

🤖 Google pledges £5BN UK AI investment

🇬🇧 UK-based CommonAI launches to power AI startups with shared compute and IP

🇺🇸 US a "priority" for Revolut Business, says its GM

🐘 From Brussels to Blois: Mastodon turns commercial partnerships into paid services

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Europe is leading the way in decentralised AI

🤖 From ARM to Edge AI disruptor: how Noel Hurley is leading the change with logic-based AI at Literal Labs

🍄 From sake to spaghetti bolognese: Nosh.bio debuts Koji-based hybrid mince in a Berlin cafeteria

👁️ From UCL project to startup: how a classroom prototype became a real-world accessibility tool

🇬🇧 UK at risk of becoming AI “users, not makers”, says Hoberman, as Nvidia and Microsoft pledge billions



🔭 European tech startups to watch



🇪🇸 Lightbase closes €2.2M pre-seed round, launches AI developer tool

🇪🇸 Cofrai secures €2M to bring AI-powered solutions to fire protection

🇫🇮 Time Atlas Labs raises €1.8M to help people track and learn from life’s moments

🇧🇪 OnTracx raises €1.2M to help runners recover and stay injury-free

🇧🇪 Eagl raises €825,000 to bring AI-native automation to finance teams

🇮🇹 Plino secures €650,000 to automate SME financial planning with AI



