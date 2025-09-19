Nvidia to invest £2BN in UK AI startups

Nvidia is to invest £2bn in the UK AI startup ecosystem. Nvidia said: “The new capital will be used to foster economic growth, develop more innovative AI technologies, create new companies and jobs, and empower the UK to compete in the AI market globally.”



As part of its investment package, Nvidia plans to invest in prominent UK startups. These are Synthesia, Revolut, Oxa, PolyAI, Latent Labs and Basecamp Research, according to reports.



Nvidia is also planning to invest $500m in Wayve, the UK autonomous vehicle startup, in which Nvidia is an existing investor in. Nvidia also announced previously that it was investing £500m in UK data centre startup Nscale. The investment comes amid a flurry of US tech AI investments this week into the UK, coinciding with the visit of President Trump.



The US chip giant will work in partnership with VC firms Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton, Hoxton Ventures and Phoenix Court on the investment package, aimed to creating new startups and jobs.



The £2bn investment package is aimed at bringing AI infrastructure to major UK hubs like London, Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester.



Nvidia pointed out that scaling AI startups in the UK had been "challenging due to limited access to supercomputing, constrained venture capital outside London, rising energy costs and difficulty for VCs to access leading academic institutions, where many researchers are also entrepreneurs”.



Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said:“This is the age of AI — the big bang of a new industrial revolution. The United Kingdom is in a Goldilocks moment, where world-class universities, bold startups, leading researchers and cutting-edge supercomputing converge.



"There has never been a better time to invest in the U.K. — AI is unlocking new science and sparking entirely new industries. With new capital and advanced infrastructure, we are doubling down to empower the U.K. to lead the next wave of AI innovation.”