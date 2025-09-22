Predicti closes $4.2M to scale predictive AI for finance

Danish fintech Predicti has secured $4.2 million in funding led by TX Ventures and Dreamcraft Ventures, with participation from Plug and Play, to accelerate growth and advance its AI platform.

Predicti builds a fully API-enabled system that helps financial institutions anticipate customers’ next moves and act at the right moment. By combining a broad range of public-registry data with machine learning, the platform enriches client data and predicts life events, such as property purchases or relocations, then turns those signals into timely product recommendations across digital channels and advisor workflows.

Founded in 2022 by Jakob Vang Glud (CEO), Nikolaj Mikkelsen (CAO), and Magnus Larsen (CTO), the company is headquartered in Aarhus with hubs in Copenhagen and Lithuania, and is expanding across the Nordics.

Its product suite spans three pillars: data (up-to-date registry data and derived variables), life events (forward-looking signals), and advisor (automation that matches customers with relevant products). Together, these tools help banks, insurers, and pension providers become more proactive and reduce churn and manual effort.

As customer relationships move to digital channels and the traditional advisory model comes under pressure, institutions are seeking predictive insight into current and emerging customer needs. Predicti’s growth reflects this shift.

The new funding will fuel the company’s ambitious growth plans and accelerate the development of its AI-powered technology that enables financial institutions to anticipate customer needs before they arise.