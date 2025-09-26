IXI partners with OptiSwiss for autofocus eyewear

Finnish startup IXI, developer of the world’s first autofocus eyewear, has announced two strategic moves aimed at accelerating its path to market: the acquisition of a Finnish lens manufacturing facility and a new partnership with Swiss lens maker OptiSwiss.

The news was shared at SILMO Paris, one of the optical industry’s major trade events, as IXI gears up to commercialise its liquid crystal-based smart glasses. These glasses, still in development, aim to replace bifocals and varifocals with lenses that automatically adjust focus in real time, improving visual clarity and comfort without manual intervention.

“For us, we’re intentionally building our production base in Europe. This is where the deepest expertise in optical precision and design lives, and we’ve brought together the people who know it best. These milestones are important steps on the path toward bringing our technology to the world. Our mission is simple: create eyewear that transforms how people see, without ever compromising on comfort or design,” said Niko Eiden, CEO and co-founder of IXI.

IXI has acquired the lens manufacturing and development facility of Finnsusp, a long-standing Finnish optical company based in Turku. The deal brings a fully operational lens factory and experienced optical engineering team under IXI’s control, giving the startup end-to-end oversight of its lens development and quality assurance processes.

With the acquisition, Finnsusp will now refocus on its core business of dry eye and contact lens care products, which are exported to more than 35 countries globally.

In parallel, IXI has announced a long-term partnership with Basel-based OptiSwiss, one of Europe’s leading independent lens manufacturers. OptiSwiss, which has over 85 years of experience in optical manufacturing, will work with IXI to bring its autofocus lens technology into mass production.

“Optiswiss has stood for Swiss quality, precision, and craftsmanship for decades, powered by one of the most advanced production facilities in the heart of Europe. As an independent company, we are driven by innovation and excited to partner with IXI on a truly forward-thinking approach – one that has the potential to reshape the eyewear industry and set new standards for the future,” said Samuel Frei, CEO of OptiSwiss.