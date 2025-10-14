Gevi closes €2.7M seed round to transform micro-wind energy

Italy-based GEVI, a company specialising in vertical micro-wind turbines, has closed a €2.7 million seed round led by 360 Capital and CDP Venture Capital (through the Acceleratori Fund, MiSE Co-Investment Fund, and ToscanaNext Fund), with participation from NextSTEP One.

GEVI develops a modular, distributed, low-noise micro wind turbine with a smart vertical axis that adapts to wind conditions in real time via AI-driven blade control.

Designed to overcome limitations of conventional systems, the blades adjust every hundredth of a second as an AI system analyses wind data, solves fluid-dynamics models, and optimises output. The architecture targets higher efficiency (reported up to +60 per cent annual energy versus leading VAWTs), improved reliability and safety (active blade control reducing loads by up to 80 per cent in strong winds), and broad applicability thanks to a compact form factor (rotor height 3m, diameter 5.4m).

Intended for household use and local micro-grids, it operates from wind speeds as low as 2.5 m/s with a nominal output of 5 kW, and is designed to work alongside solar in urban, industrial, and rural settings.

According to Emanuele Luzzati, founder, CEO, and head of engineering, the funding enables GEVI to bring a distributed, modular wind solution to locations where photovoltaics and conventional wind are less effective, accelerating the transition from prototype to scalable industrial product.

The support we have received allows us to transform our technology into a scalable, industrial product, accelerating GEVI’s contribution to the energy transition. Thanks to the trust of our investors, we will be able to give strength to a radical idea: turbines that learn from the wind and interact with nature, transforming into energy what was previously dispersed.

Founded in 2022 by Emanuele Luzzati (CEO & Head of Engineering), Edoardo Simonelli (Head of Products), and Soufiane Essakhi (Head of Operations), GEVI operates a ten-person team across an R&D office in Pisa and a commercial/operations office in Rome. Alongside the round’s close, Giuseppe Imburgia was appointed General Manager to lead the scale-up with the founders, driving industrialisation and international growth.

The funding will be used to industrialise the product, including starting serial turbine production, and to advance technology by enhancing the AI control system and introducing new turbine versions.