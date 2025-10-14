Patchworks lands £5M to future-proof retail commerce

Retail iPaaS provider Patchworks has closed a £5 million round to support its next phase of growth. The round was led by Gresham House Ventures, with growth lending from Palatine Growth Credit.

Retailers often operate fragmented systems that don’t communicate, leading to overselling, delayed or lost orders, peak-period bottlenecks, and heavy manual data entry across e-commerce, warehouses, and finance. These issues waste staff time and frustrate customers.

Patchworks addresses this by connecting e-commerce, ERP, POS, PIM, CRM, CDP, and fulfilment, so stock, orders, and customer data stay in sync. Prebuilt connectors and real-time flows help retailers adapt to market shifts, reduce peak failures, and resolve issues faster. Teams can pinpoint bottlenecks (e.g., where an order is stuck) and trigger actions without code, while a broad partner network across ERPs, warehouses, and couriers supports reliable delivery.

Growth is powered by a partner-first model, often described as its “flywheel”, that incentivises technology and agency partners to refer and deliver at scale, providing global coverage and ensuring the product evolves with current retail tech needs. As enterprises move off rigid legacy systems, Patchworks is becoming a preferred option for connecting commerce and supporting composable, MACH-based stacks.

The new funding will advance the platform to help retailers respond more quickly to changing consumer behaviour and market conditions. Ongoing AI investment will enable smarter automation and allow LLMs to query Patchworks data, reducing manual work and freeing teams to focus on growth. Patchworks also plans a North American expansion, which will strengthen support for global brands operating across regions.