Grasp raises $7M Series A to fuel international expansion

Stockholm-based Grasp, an AI startup automating investment banking and management consulting workflows with multi-agent systems, has raised $7 million in a Series A round led by Octopus Ventures, with participation from existing investor Yanno Capital. The round brings total funding to $9 million.

Founded in 2020 by former McKinsey consultants RichardKarlsson and Johan Devér, together with former Ericsson AI engineer Simon Hällqvist, Grasp builds a proprietary multi-agent platform that automates complex, costly, and time-consuming tasks for finance professionals.

By connecting domain-specific AI agents to trusted tools and datasets, the platform surfaces more relevant companies, delivers deeper insights, and produces ready-to-present spreadsheets and PowerPoint materials, reducing manual, repetitive work while improving output quality.

The global investment banking and management consulting services market totals roughly $1.4 trillion in annual spending. As AI automates portions of this work and increases productivity, platforms like Grasp are positioned to capture a share of that spend.

Richard Karlsson, CEO and co-founder of Grasp, shared the idea behind the company:

At McKinsey, we spent over 90% of our time on manual work - reading reports, building excel models, creating presentations. Together with Simon, who brought critical AI expertise from Ericsson, we realised AI had the potential to completely transform this $1.4 trillion market of human-intensive finance work. Five years later, we're proving this thesis.

While AI initially boomed in text-centric fields like law, recent advances have finally enabled AI agents to tackle complex, multimodal tasks prevalent in finance. Now, with Octopus Ventures joining our journey, we're excited to continue expanding our rapidly growing customer base.

Over the past 12 months, Grasp recorded 3.5× ARR growth and now serves nearly 200 customers in 30 countries, including most of the Big Four consulting firms.

The new funding will support the expansion and growth of the product and sales teams.