octonomy raises $20M to accelerate agentic AI for complex service workflows

octonomy, the German-founded AI company building agentic systems for complex enterprise support and service workflows, has completed a new seed round totalling $20 million. The round was led by Macquarie Capital Venture Capital, with participation from Capnamic, NRW.Bank, and the TechVision Fund. This brings octonomy’s total funding to $25 million since its founding 15 months ago.

Octonomy provides agentic AI “digital coworkers” that handle complex, technical support tasks with human-like accuracy. The company develops AI systems for heavy-equipment industries that ingest and process diverse technical sources such as manuals, schematics, SOPs, live maintenance logs, and ERP data. These systems achieve around 95 per cent accuracy, helping reduce unplanned downtime, accelerate service response, and improve scalability.

Unlike many assistants that struggle with complex or unstructured inputs and are limited to simple FAQs or text queries, octonomy’s proprietary agentic architecture is designed to let technical teams interpret and act on a wide range of documentation.

Beyond its accuracy and data capabilities, octonomy can be deployed in under 20 days, integrating directly into existing enterprise systems without migration.

According to Octonomy founder and CEO Sushel Bijganath, around 80 per cent of AI projects fail once they encounter real complexity, precisely the challenge the company aims to solve.

Our agents deliver verified 95+ per cent response quality, empowering teams often accustomed to 50 per cent accuracy rates with standard AI platforms. With Macquarie Capital Venture Capital at our side, we gain an international partner to make octonomy broadly available across Europe and the USA.

The new funding will be used to accelerate the development and deployment of Octonomy’s agentic AI platform for complex service workflows.



