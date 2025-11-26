Recruiting platform Helio AI secures $1M Seed to power faster, fairer frontline hiring

Recruitment tech startup Helio AI has secured a $1 million Seed round led by SABAH.fund, joined by DOMiNO Ventures, Axiom, Tetrad VC, and Angel investor Bas Godska.

The US-based, Georgian-founded team has developed an AI-powered recruiting platform for high-volume and frontline hiring. It combines an intelligent recruiting agent, able to chat, think, and act in local languages with game-based psychometric tests.

The platform automates up to 70 per cent of recruiter tasks, instantly ranks top candidates, and improves the accuracy and speed of hiring for companies with large applicant volumes.

The company previously raised a $350K pre-seed round from angel investor Teimuraz Jashi, Georgian Business Angel Network - Axel, and 500 Eurasia. This early backing enabled Helio to build its core AI technology and prove strong traction across emerging markets with hundreds of international brands across 7 countries.

“We’re thankful for the continued trust of our early investors and more than happy to welcome new ones. We choose our partners carefully, people who share our culture, energy, and way of working, because synergy matters when you’re building something big. This round marks an important step in scaling Helio globally and amplifying the impact we’re already creating across our markets,” said co-founder and CEO of Helio AI, Iako Jikia.



According to the Managing Partner of SABAH.fund, Abbas Kazmi, Helio AI’s vision directly aligns with the mission at SABAH.fund, backing founders who are solving large-scale, systemic challenges:

“HR technology touches nearly every organisation in the world, yet remains underserved by advanced AI. Helio is closing that gap and we believe they have an exceptional team that is uniquely equipped to power the future of recruitment.”

The new funding will be used to scale Helio’s AI Recruiting Agent globally, expand product capabilities, and transform how companies hire in fast-growing markets.





