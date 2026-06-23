Fika Jobs raises $4M for AI-powered video resumes

Stockholm-based hiring platform Fika Jobs has raised $4 million in pre-seed funding to expand its video-first approach to recruitment. The round was led by Luminar Ventures, with participation from more than 20 venture capital and angel investors, including Alliance VC, as well as Nordic entrepreneurs Sebastian Knutsson and Riccardo Zacconi, co-founders of King, the company behind Candy Crush.

Founded by brothers Jakob and Alexander Dubois, Fika Jobs is rethinking how candidates present themselves in a job market increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. The company is named after the Swedish tradition of "fika", reflecting its belief that meaningful professional connections often begin with conversation rather than paperwork.

The platform allows candidates to complete a 10-minute conversation with an AI agent, which then automatically generates a profile consisting of short video clips highlighting their skills, experience, ambitions and values. Once published, candidates can be matched with relevant current and future opportunities, reducing the need for repetitive applications while helping employers identify better-fitting candidates.

The company has already attracted a growing waitlist of employers ahead of its broader launch. During an early testing phase in 2025, more than 50 companies used the platform, attracting thousands of candidates and resulting in several successful hires.

The founders argue that traditional hiring is becoming increasingly automated, with AI-generated applications often screened by automated recruitment tools before candidates have an opportunity to demonstrate their strengths beyond a resume.

We believe candidates need a new way to stand out, through personal AI video conversations. That’s why we are building Fika Jobs,

says Jakob Dubois, CEO and co-founder of Fika Jobs.

Alexander Dubois, CTO and co-founder of Fika Jobs, said the company is using AI to help employers better understand candidates and match them with roles where they are more likely to succeed and thrive, taking what he described as a more candidate-centric approach to recruitment.

For employers, the platform provides access to pre-interviewed candidates alongside deeper insights into their motivations, skills and career goals. To support fairer hiring decisions, Fika Jobs anonymises attributes such as age, gender and ethnicity during the matching process. Companies only pay when a hire is made.

With the new funding, Fika Jobs plans to further develop its platform, grow its team and prepare for a broader market launch later this year.