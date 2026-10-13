Causa Prima lands $20M seed just three months after pre-seed round

Causa Prima, a company developing an autonomous finance platform for businesses, has raised $20 million in a seed funding round led by Base10 Partners. The round also saw participation from QED Investors and FJ Labs, alongside existing investors Creandum, Kfund and Borusan Ventures.

The investment comes just three months after its $10 million pre-seed round, bringing the company's total funding to $30 million.

Founded by Maex Ament (CEO), Henrik Gebbing and Philip Stanislaus, Causa Prima is developing a platform designed to automate financial processes between companies, particularly invoice approvals, dispute resolution and payments.

The company focuses on an area of corporate finance that remains largely manual despite significant investment in financial software. According to a study by Atradius, nearly half of credit-based B2B sales in the US are overdue, highlighting the challenges businesses face in managing payments between companies.

Causa Prima's platform uses autonomous agents to handle communications and negotiations between businesses, including disputed invoices and early-payment requests. Rather than relying on finance teams to exchange emails and follow up manually, the agents can manage these interactions directly.

The technology also aims to improve working capital management by helping companies identify opportunities for early-payment discounts. For example, a supplier may agree to accept a discount in exchange for receiving payment sooner, while the paying company can use available cash to benefit from the arrangement.

Automating these negotiations across large volumes of invoices is intended to give finance teams greater visibility into expected payments and opportunities to manage cash flow.

The biggest inefficiency in corporate finance is no longer inside the company. It is between companies. That is where the next generation of financial infrastructure will be built,

said Maex Ament, co-founder and CEO of Causa Prima. He added that Causa Prima aims to automate these tasks, allowing finance teams to focus on decision-making while identifying opportunities to benefit from early-payment discounts.

Causa Prima's approach was also highlighted by Rexhi Dollaku, General Partner at Base10 Partners, who pointed to the scale of the opportunity and the company's rapid progress as reasons for the continued investment.

The funding follows early adoption of Causa Prima's platform, with the company already onboarding multi-billion-dollar enterprise customers and reporting more than 3,000 active accounts across its business networks.

Causa Prima plans to use the new financing to support its expansion into the US and continue developing its autonomous finance platform.