Vessla exits stealth with $3.3M to bring AI agents to property management

Stockholm-based AI startup Vessla has emerged from stealth with a $3.3 million pre-seed funding round led by Seedcamp. Other participants included Inception Fund, Tiny VC, operators from Lovable and OpenAI, founders Lukas Saari (Tandem Health) and Fredrik Hjelm (Voi, Pit), and several angel investors. The round was more than twice oversubscribed.

Founded earlier this year, Vessla is building an AI-powered platform designed to automate workflows across the systems used by residential and commercial property owners and managers. The company is already working with some of the Nordics' largest property owners and operators.

Property operations involve coordination between tenants, managers, suppliers and finance teams, often requiring information to be transferred manually between different systems. Tasks such as maintenance requests can involve multiple processes, from reviewing property records and contracts to managing invoices and communicating with suppliers.

Vessla aims to simplify these processes by providing a shared AI layer that connects existing business systems. Its AI agents can retrieve relevant information, apply an organisation's operating rules and execute workflows across connected software.

The platform is designed to work alongside existing systems, while allowing employees to retain oversight of decisions requiring human judgment or approval.

Orman Gazvini, CEO of Vessla, commented:

We believe AI will fundamentally change how property companies operate, from maintenance and costs to leasing and rental income. The hard part is making it work at scale across the systems and processes those companies already rely on.

That is what we are building. As AI takes on more of the execution, people’s judgment, relationships and responsibility become even more important.

According to Kasper Janehag, CTO of Vessla, deploying AI in complex business environments requires deep system integrations, access to relevant information and rigorous evaluation. He also highlighted the importance of establishing clear limits on what AI agents can do when handling operational tasks across property portfolios.

Vessla plans to continue developing its agentic operating system, with the longer-term goal of connecting leasing, building operations and investment planning across entire property portfolios.

The company aims to enable AI agents to coordinate workflows, identify opportunities to increase income and reduce costs, and support improved operational efficiency and long-term asset performance.