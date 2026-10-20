Nvidia invests in four German startups as part of $10BN European investment pledge

Nvidia is investing in four German startups, it said yesterday, as part of a multi-billion-dollar investment across Europe, as the chip company's charm offensive across the continent continues.

The US chip giant is investing in AI robotics startup Agile Robots, AI healthtech startup Avelios Medical, AI audio startup Mirelo and space technology startup Reflex Aerospace. Nvidia is an existing investor in German startups n8n and Black Forest Labs.

The four new investments, for an undisclosed size, follow recent startup investments Nvidia has announced in France and the UK, as its CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang takes part in a whirlwind tour of Europe, which also included a visit to Sweden.

The investments are part of a nearly $10bn investment by Nvidia across European tech, investing in startups, universities, and research institutions, as Nvidia looks to maintain momentum behind AI by investing across the ecoystem.

The new investments were announced as Huang visited Germany, speaking to German chancellor Friedrich Merz about Germany’s AI roadmap and the industrial applications of AI.

The conversation focused on how Germany can make the most of the AI revolution by playing to its strengths in manufacturing and automotive.

Nvidia and Germany also announced a joint venture to advocate cutting-edge AI models for physical AI while Nvidia announced a flurry of other deals with German partners, including Siemens and Mercedes-Benz.



