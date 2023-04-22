Climate Tech

20 European tech start-ups making a difference this Earth Day

As we acknowledge Earth Day we share a list of some cracking European tech start-ups making an impact on the race against climate change
Fiona Alston 22 April 2023
20 European tech start-ups making a difference this Earth Day
Send email Copy link

It's Earth Day so we are highlighting 20 of the brilliant European tech start-ups who are making an impact on the climate crisis by doing what they do best - tech stuff. 

Refurbed is a Vienna-based marketplace for refurbished electronics. 

Tech2Impact – An impact tech digital hub bringing together a network of founders, investors and mentors, with fundraising for impact tech start- ups. 

Rebel Tech is a German start-up creating deep tech solutions to repair electronics and providing low prices compared to others in the market. 

Airly is a Polish internet company specialising in providing hyper-local data about air pollution.

Climeworks is a Swiss company who captures CO2 from the air with its carbon dioxide removal technology and stores it underground. It has just announced that it will be venturing Stateside.

HeavyFinance is a Lithuanian sustainable agri-finance marketplace with a carbon credit program to help farmers store CO2 in the soil.

Enapter is a German company that produces hydrogen generators for energy storage and transportation using its Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology and energy management software.

Woltair is a Prague-based climate tech platform connecting consumers, technicians, and supply chains to streamline the purchase and installation process.

Solar Foods is a Helsinki-based start-up company using only renewable energy and carbon dioxide to produce nutrient-rich protein products. 

Green City Solutions is a German start-up combining nature and technology to purify air pollution in cities using bio-tech filters in its CityTree, CityBreeze and WallBreeze products. 

Arbonics is an Estonian start-up which provides a carbon and ecosystem platform for forest and landowners in Europe.

Ambisense is a Dublin-based environmental analytics firm whose solution automates, analyses and accelerates environmental risk assessment.

EVE is a Dublin-based e-mobility intelligence platform enabling corporate fleet electrification and carbon neutrality. 

Northvolt is a Swedish company that produces lithium-ion battery manufacturing for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. 

ViridiCO2 is a UK-based start-up delivering technology that converts waste carbon dioxide into high-value chemical products such as surfactants, polymer feedstocks and small molecules. 

Zolar is a German company that offers solar energy systems that so homeowners are able to custom plan, compare, and order online at a fixed price.

Orsted is a Danish company developing and maintaining offshore wind farms and renewable energy storage solutions and bioenergy plants.

Voi Technology is a Swedish micro-mobility startup that develops and operates electric scooters and bikes for urban mobility. 

Carbon Maps is a Paris-based climate management platform using mathematical models and AI to offer high-precision assessments of consumer products, ingredients, and raw materials in the food industry. 

Carbon Equity is a Dutch impact investing platform that gives investors small ticket access to leading climate private equity funds.

20 European tech start-ups making a difference this Earth Day
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All