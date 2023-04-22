20 European tech start-ups making a difference this Earth Day

It's Earth Day so we are highlighting 20 of the brilliant European tech start-ups who are making an impact on the climate crisis by doing what they do best - tech stuff.

Refurbed is a Vienna-based marketplace for refurbished electronics.

Tech2Impact – An impact tech digital hub bringing together a network of founders, investors and mentors, with fundraising for impact tech start- ups.

Rebel Tech is a German start-up creating deep tech solutions to repair electronics and providing low prices compared to others in the market.

Airly is a Polish internet company specialising in providing hyper-local data about air pollution.

Climeworks is a Swiss company who captures CO2 from the air with its carbon dioxide removal technology and stores it underground. It has just announced that it will be venturing Stateside.

HeavyFinance is a Lithuanian sustainable agri-finance marketplace with a carbon credit program to help farmers store CO2 in the soil.

Enapter is a German company that produces hydrogen generators for energy storage and transportation using its Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology and energy management software.

Woltair is a Prague-based climate tech platform connecting consumers, technicians, and supply chains to streamline the purchase and installation process.

Solar Foods is a Helsinki-based start-up company using only renewable energy and carbon dioxide to produce nutrient-rich protein products.

Green City Solutions is a German start-up combining nature and technology to purify air pollution in cities using bio-tech filters in its CityTree, CityBreeze and WallBreeze products.

Arbonics is an Estonian start-up which provides a carbon and ecosystem platform for forest and landowners in Europe.

Ambisense is a Dublin-based environmental analytics firm whose solution automates, analyses and accelerates environmental risk assessment.

EVE is a Dublin-based e-mobility intelligence platform enabling corporate fleet electrification and carbon neutrality.

Northvolt is a Swedish company that produces lithium-ion battery manufacturing for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

ViridiCO2 is a UK-based start-up delivering technology that converts waste carbon dioxide into high-value chemical products such as surfactants, polymer feedstocks and small molecules.

Zolar is a German company that offers solar energy systems that so homeowners are able to custom plan, compare, and order online at a fixed price.

Orsted is a Danish company developing and maintaining offshore wind farms and renewable energy storage solutions and bioenergy plants.

Voi Technology is a Swedish micro-mobility startup that develops and operates electric scooters and bikes for urban mobility.

Carbon Maps is a Paris-based climate management platform using mathematical models and AI to offer high-precision assessments of consumer products, ingredients, and raw materials in the food industry.

Carbon Equity is a Dutch impact investing platform that gives investors small ticket access to leading climate private equity funds.