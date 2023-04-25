Belgium's Whale raises €2.5 million to solve ‘leaky bucket syndrome’ issues in growing businesses

The Ghent-based start-up Whale has raised €2.5 million for its knowledge sharing and employee SaaS platform. Funds raised will fuel the growth of the platform - and its recent AI integration - in Europe and throughout the US, while scaling its own team.

Whale was founded to solve the issues caused by 'leaky bucket syndrome' in companies going through a growth spurt. If a businesses is scaling at pace there is often little time to pass on knowledge or form collaborations between now joiners and old hands. Whale says it has designed a platform to do just that, while training employees. Its solution allows small and medium-sized enterprises to create playbooks to train their teams and measure its impact on the business.

“With the investment, we will be able to scale our team and continue to expand on our product roadmap for SMEs and entrepreneurs,” says Gary Vanbutsele, CEO & Co-Founder of Whale.

The round involved existing investors Volta Ventures and Peak.

“Whale commercially validated our investment thesis of delivering knowledge and training in the flow of work. We are happy to support the team and fuel its product-led growth plan to render onboarding and training digital and efficient across the globe,” says Koen De Waele, Venture Partner at Volta Ventures.

“We have been intrigued by the level of growth the company has already achieved with internal resources. That shows how many businesses feel the need for Whale’s offering, which in turn results in a high engagement of customers with the platform," says Stefan Bary, Managing Partner at Peak.