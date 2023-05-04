Announcing the Tech.eu Summit 2023 agenda and full speaker line-up 💪

The countdown has started: on 24 May we will be welcoming a ton of you to Brussels Expo for the second edition of our flagship Tech.eu Summit.

We're immensely proud that, like last year, we are able to have our stages filled to the brim with leaders from a variety of industries to discuss the most pertinent topics in the European Tech ecosystem(s) and beyond.

Today, we're presenting our agenda for the day, and our full speaker line-up. Now is the time to secure your tickets if you haven't already!

As you can tell from the program, we'll be taking deep dives into topics such as artificial intelligence (of course), but also the ethics of AI, Europe's progress on quantum computing, nuclear energy and space tech, European investment and deal trends, the crucial cleantech challenges and opportunities of our times, fintech and open banking in particular, digital health, tech policy, edtech, insurtech, ecosystem building, alternative startup financing, food innovation, the persistent diversity problem in European Tech, and much more.

There will also be fireside chats with the likes of Wolt co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi, Basecamp and HEY co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson and Improbable co-founder and CEO Herman Narula.

Also look out for interesting updates and workshops from folks like Thibaut Ceyrolle (Partner, Atomico) and Jamie Moore (Partner at Orrick), and a masterclass on international scaling and expansion with GetYourGuide CEO Johannes Reck and investors such as Dan Hynes (Partner, Atomico) and Bao-Y Van Cong (Target Global), as well as Laurent-Pierre Sans (Managing Director, Europe - BIPO). Check out the full program.

Since our last update, we've added more great speakers, including:

As always, the agenda may undergo some cosmetic changes here and there in the weeks leading up to the Tech.eu Summit, but we'll continuously update the event website to reflect them.

