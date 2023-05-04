Announcing the Tech.eu Summit 2023 agenda and full speaker line-up 💪

The countdown has started: on 24 May we will be welcoming a ton of you to Brussels Expo for the second edition of our flagship Tech.eu Summit.
We're immensely proud that, like last year, we are able to have our stages filled to the brim with leaders from a variety of industries to discuss the most pertinent topics in the European Tech ecosystem(s) and beyond.
Today, we're presenting our agenda for the day, and our full speaker line-up. Now is the time to secure your tickets if you haven't already!
As you can tell from the program, we'll be taking deep dives into topics such as artificial intelligence (of course), but also the ethics of AI, Europe's progress on quantum computing, nuclear energy and space tech, European investment and deal trends, the crucial cleantech challenges and opportunities of our times, fintech and open banking in particular, digital health, tech policy, edtech, insurtech, ecosystem building, alternative startup financing, food innovation, the persistent diversity problem in European Tech, and much more.
There will also be fireside chats with the likes of Wolt co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi, Basecamp and HEY co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson and Improbable co-founder and CEO Herman Narula.
Also look out for interesting updates and workshops from folks like Thibaut Ceyrolle (Partner, Atomico) and Jamie Moore (Partner at Orrick), and a masterclass on international scaling and expansion with GetYourGuide CEO Johannes Reck and investors such as Dan Hynes (Partner, Atomico) and Bao-Y Van Cong (Target Global), as well as Laurent-Pierre Sans (Managing Director, Europe - BIPO). Check out the full program.
Since our last update, we've added more great speakers, including:
- Eva Maydell, Member of European Parliament
- Johannes Reck, Co-founder and CEO of GetYourGuide
- Jake Oster, Director, Energy and Environment Policy, EMEA at AWS
- Thibaut Ceyrolle, Partner at Atomico
- Arnaud de la Tour, Co-founder and CEO of Hello Tomorrow
- Richard Vlcek, CEO International at DoDo
- Jamie Moore, Partner at Orrick
- Chris Wade, Co-founder and Partner at Isomer Capital
- Katelijne Bekers, Co-founder and CEO of MicroHarvest
- Pauline Brunel, Fintech Investor at BlackFin
- Laurent-Pierre Sans, Managing Director, Europe at BIPO
- Edel Coen, Principal at Molten Ventures
- Hermes Sanctorum, Co-founder and CEO of Paleo
Oh, and we're planning a pretty epic rooftop after-party, too. ;)
As always, the agenda may undergo some cosmetic changes here and there in the weeks leading up to the Tech.eu Summit, but we'll continuously update the event website to reflect them.
Get your tickets now to join us for what promises to be another amazing event from the Webrazzi / Tech.eu crew!
