🎙️ The Drive at Five - The European EV revolution, the Baltics beyond borders, Kubernetes, Aiii carumba, and more than just groceries?

Should anyone tell you that preparing for an event is a piece of cake, run. Run far and fast. In case you don't know what I'm alluding to, it's crunch time here at Tech.eu as we gear up for our annual Summit in just 12 days' time. We've got an incredible roster of speakers lined up, and I personally can't wait to geek out on the quantum computers and space tech panels I'll be hosting.

But the news cycle is a never-ending beast and it's been a busy week. Let's get you up to speed:

01:49 - Paris-based EV charging infrastructure builder Driveco has raised €250 million in a new funding round.

02:10 - Jolt Energy announced a €150 million investment from InfraRed Capital Partners to bring its ultra-fast charging stations to urban areas across Europe and the US.

02:24 - A few weeks ago, Helsinki-based electric vehicle charging platform Virta also raised €85 million in a new funding round.

02:41 - Shell struck a deal to acquire the evpass EV charging network in Switzerland.

02:55 - Tesla drops prices in Spain as it goes head-to-head with Wallbox.

03:23 - The E-20 highway.

04:32 - What is the ultimate charging tune?

05:00 - "In Norway, the Electric Vehicle Future Has Already Arrived"

06:07 - Where was the first electric vehicle made? Dan thought it was Dr. Porsche in Vienna, but Nick knows the real deal.

07:11 - Fiona weighs in on the Baltics and promotes Robin's appearance on The Pursuit of Scrappiness podcast.

08:12 - The Scaling of Ecosystems panel with ARC CEO Stuart Grant, Maria 01 CEO Ville Simola, and BeCentral Co-founder and MD Laurent Hublet.

10:30 - In contrast to Robin admitting that he doesn't make predictions on Episode 8 of Selected - The Sesamers podcast, Cate is going out on a limb and predicting ...

11:03 - Green software to be the next big thing.

11:25 - The ICT sector is responsible for up to 3.9% of global emissions — almost as much as the airline and shipping industries.

12:20 - Cate spoke with Dr. Huamin Chen, a Senior Principal Software Engineer and Sustainability Technical team lead at the Red Hat about project Kepler.

15:31 - Doing more with less.

16:44 - Aiiii Carumba!

17:32 - IBM goes BIG on AI.

18:02 - Hugging Face, the darling of open-sourcing everything AI launches transformers agent.

19:39 - Google I/O. Ohhhhhh.

22:08 - Humane is starting to creep out into the world.

22:59 - Everseen is using AI to help companies keep tabs on inventory. And announced a €65 million raise this week.

24:22 - 23-year-old Snapchat influencer Caryn Marjorie used OpenAI’s technology to create an A.I. version of herself that will be your girlfriend for $1 per minute. Caryn. CAAAAARRRRRYYYN!

25:41 - RewindAI turns the tables on investors and comes out winning big.

26:44 - The EU's new rules and regs on AI - we're going deep next week. Promise.

27:30 - Wingcopter announced the raise of €40 million this week alongside a pilot project that will see the drone maker flying high above German skies and delivering groceries to remote locales. Now, if Getir gets Flink and essentially creates a monopoly in the groceries-to-your-door space, do they have aspirations much bigger than just snacks? I can think of a certain book distributor that certainly went down that path.

31:25 - All good things must come to an end, and so it is with Pirate Summit.

All this and a whole lot more on this week's Drive at Five!