The Tech.eu Summit 2023 in images

It never ceases to amaze me - a conference takes close to a year to properly plan and execute and then as soon as the closing remarks are delivered, it all seemingly packs up and ships out the door in a matter of hours. The same is true of family dinners and surprise birthday parties now that I think about it. But I digest.

Thankfully, we were lucky enough to have on board photographers Joost Joossen and Laura De Winter for a second time this year, and their visual documentation of the event means that we can keep on looking back to the Summit throughout the year.

Based on my decade-long career as a photographer documenting the tech industry prior to joining Tech.eu (hey, who among us didn't alter their career path during the live-at-the-office experiment?), indulge me as I offer up a humble opinion.

When it comes to imagery and events give the comms and sales and marketing teams ample time to identify imagery that supports their goals. Both the day of, and most crucially, what types of shots can be used to support the next iteration of the event. Specifically, images that will help spark potential attendees' and sponsor interest, because "did you see the photos from last year? They looked awesome, we need to be there this year!"

With that said, our marketing department has requested I don't push out all the bread and butter, and reserve some for our push for next year, but I'm pleased as punch to share with you some of my favourites from the 2023 edition of the Tech.eu Summit.

A huge thanks to each and every one of you that joined us in Brussels, and looking forward to seeing you next year.

And now, some images.