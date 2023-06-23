Bolt 🩷's Starship, a Code Red, an iron fist at the EIB, AI a-plenty, Tech City, and it's Pollen season

Shhhh. Can you hear it? Listen in. Very carefully. Yes, yes, that's the unmistakable sound of an ecosystem that's staring down a summer full of iced tea and days by the lake. Or, is that just me?

Either way, due to popular demand stemming from her appearance at our Summit just last month, we're welcoming Earlybird Venture Capital's Marieke Gehres to the show today where she brings a unique opinion to this week's news.

We're talkin':

- Finally, Bolt + Starship have ‘shipped’!

- Bolt's new scooters are on the lookout for bad riders

- Are new immigrant policies a threat to the Finnish start-up ecosystem?

- Crappy photos no more thanks to generative AI

- How do you get the US Marine Corps as a client? The power of partnerships

- €100 million tech campus planned for Vilnius – Tech Zity to create ‘largest tech campus in Europe’

- EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager is in the running for the top job at the European Investment Bank

- Open AI - stolen EMEA account details for sale

- EasyTranslate is using generative AI to drill down to client-specific language models

- Wimbledon and IBM for AI tennis

- The BBC documentary about London-based events startup Pollen and its collapse: Crashed: $800 million festival fail

- Sequoia's new tool to help find talent: Atlas.

All this, and a whole lot more on this week's episode of the Drive at Five!