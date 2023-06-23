German start-up Cakewalk emerges from stealth with a €3 million fundraise and access solution for SMBs

German start-up Cakewalk, an identity and access management solution for SMBs had popped its head above ground again with the news of a €3 million funding round. The round was led by Fly Ventures, with participation from Seedcamp, Possible Ventures, and angel investors.

Founded by Johannes Keienburg (CEO) and Gil Roeder (CPO) and Gonzalo Rubio Torrente (CTO), the start-up was set up in June 2022 but has been operating in stealth mode.

“We are living in an era of rapid software evolution. SaaS, APIs, and AI are changing everything. But companies can only exploit the potential of these solutions if they have a chance to stay in control over them. Especially in SMBs, this is next to impossible - we’ve been there ourselves. That’s why we are building Cakewalk with our design-first approach: enabling every employee to contribute to security and compliance,” says Keienburg.

The offering allows firms to manage employees access to software. Built with a 'design-first manner' in mind the 'highly intuitive UX' is employee-friendly and supports IT & Security teams.

“Cakewalk's easy Identity Access & Management solution solves a real pain for SMBs who are increasingly exposed to cybersecurity risks. With its design-first, employee-friendly approach, the platform enables companies to adopt innovative software solutions while preserving high security and compliance standards. We are excited to back Johannes, Gil, and Gonzalo, a highly experienced team with strong backgrounds in the automation, security, and data compliance space,” says Carlos Espinal, Managing Partner at Seedcamp.