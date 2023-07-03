Danish real-time retail solution Atobi bags €3.8 million to strengthen its grip on the global market

Danish start-up Atobi has developed a platform for retail provides real-time data to improve employee motivation, supply chains and optimisation. With customers across Europe, the Middle East, Mexico, and Australia, the company has raised €3.8 million to further secure its foothold in the global market.

Involved in the funding round were the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark and investment from former Altor Partner, Thomas Kvorning, who will now join the Atobi board.

"In an economic reality where SaaS companies in general struggle to attract investors, we are very proud to expand our investor base," says Atobi CEO Jan Dahl Andersen. "Atobi has focused on addressing major market trends, including omnichannel, closer collaboration between suppliers and retailers, 'Retail Media,' and the growth of physical stores. Our platform helps major brands and retailers collaborate on customer experiences and sales growth and through data, uncover untapped potential."

Main image: Atobi logo (Source: atobi.io)