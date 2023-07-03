London-based property fintech LendInvest secures £500 million

London-based online marketplace for property finance LendInvest has secured £500 million in Post-IPO debt financing from Chetwood Financial. The investment will serve as additional working capital aimed at accelerating growth.

While the lender’s buy-to-let offer is aimed squarely at professional landlords, in step with a growing trend, the company has launched a residential mortgage service specifically developed to support customers who are underserved by high-street mortgage providers.

"This funding follows our recent sale of a portfolio of residential buy-to-let mortgages to Chetwood for £243 million, and further strengthens our partnership with the business," commented LendInvest Chief Executive Rod Lockhart.

Chetwood Now joins a growing list of financial institutions that have established relationships with LendInvest including HSBC, JP Morgan, Lloyds, and National Australia Bank. Historic backers of LendInvest include Atomico and GP Bullhound.