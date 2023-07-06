Cultivated meat and seafood tasting is coming to The Netherlands thanks to lobbying by Meatable, Mosa Meat and HollandBIO

Today it is a step forward for the future of food in The Netherlands.

The Dutch government, in collaboration with cultivated meat producers Meatable and Mosa Meat and sector representative HollandBIO, have successfully created a ‘code of practice’ that would make cultivated meat and seafood tastings possible in controlled environments.

This makes the Netherlands the first country in the European Union to make pre-approval tastings of food grown directly from animal cells possible, even before an EU novel food approval.

The code of practice was created after an intervention by the Dutch House of Representatives in 2022.

A motion sponsored by members Tjeerd de Groot (D66) and Peter Valstar (VVD) requested that the government consult with Dutch cellular agriculture producers to enable pre-approval tastings under controlled and safe conditions.

The motion passed by 14 of 17 voting political parties, including VVD, BBB, CDA, D66, Christen Unie, PvdA, GroenLinks, PvdD, SP and more.

It follows on the heels of the government’s ‘National Growth Fund’ committing €60M to build a robust cellular agriculture ecosystem to make the Netherlands a global hub for the burgeoning technology.

Cellular Agriculture Netherlands will have responsibility for implementing the code of practice, including hiring a panel of experts to evaluate requests by companies to conduct tastings of cultivated meat and seafood.

Krijn de Nood, CEO at Meatable states:

"This is great news for the Netherlands. We know cultivated meat can significantly help reduce climate impact. By enabling the tasting of cultivated meat, The Netherlands maintains its pioneering role in Europe and beyond. For Meatable, this means that we can allow consumers to taste and experience our products, and make our products even better with their feedback. Our goal is to make tasty cultivated meat that is indistinguishable from traditional meat available to everyone, without harming people, animals or our planet. This development brings that goal closer. We thank the ministries for their constructive collaboration and look forward to inviting the first people to try our sausages, dumplings, and pulled pork!”

Maarten Bosch, CEO of Mosa Meat shared: