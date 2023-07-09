Germany’s Vilisto turns down the heat in €5 million funding round

Hamburg-based climate tech startup Vilisto has raised €5 million in a Series A funding round. Specifically targeting non-residential buildings, the company produces a smart thermostat that has been proven to save up to 32% of heating energy, ultimately putting a dent in the reduction of CO2 emissions.

The majority of the round was provided by Amsterdam-based VC SET Ventures with Hamburg’s E.R. Capital Holding also participating in the round.

While the concept of smart thermostats is nothing new, and with Vilisto far from alone in the market, the company says its standout feature can be found in its combination of simplicity and efficiency. Using sensors integrated within the thermostat that detect motion, light, and sound levels alongside self-learning algorithms, their solution can be implemented within minutes, during operations, and without construction or IT-integration measures.

According to the company, the end result is its 200+ customers including various companies and municipalities representing some 35,000 buildings using up to 32% less energy when it comes to the heating bill.

“We’re primed for exponential growth”, commented Vilisto’s co-founder and CEO Christoph Berger. “Through this funding and collaboration with knowledgeable and experienced investors like SET Ventures and E.R. Capital Holding, we are prepared for the next chapter. Our technology has proven its effectiveness and saving potential many times over. We strive to use our leading position in the market to further improve the energy efficiency of the building sector in Germany and the EU.”