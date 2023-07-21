Finnish firm Tietoevry acquires US digital transformation company MentorMate

Finnish firm Tietoevry has acquired US-based digital transformation company MentorMate to strengthen its grasp on North America and grow its digital engineering capabilities on a global scale. Details of the deal have not been disclosed.

Tietoevry’s main game play is software and digital engineering services and the acquisition of MentorMate brings it into the fold of the Tietoevry Create business, bringing with it a wealth of North American customers – there is also talk of ‘generative AI opportunities in the market’ within the new relationship.

“I warmly welcome MentorMate to the Tietoevry Create family. With great talent and customers, MentorMate plays a key role in our path to building a leading global digital engineering business. It enhances our North American business and creates a presence in the attractive talent markets of Bulgaria and Paraguay. It unlocks growth opportunities for Tietoevry Create, by bringing additional scale to serve our combined North American and European customer bases,” says Christian Pedersen, Managing Director of Tietoevry Create.

"Being part of Tietroevry Create accelerates our long-term goal to become one of the world’s top digital engineering providers,” says Jay Miller, MentorMate President. “For our team members, it means access to global career and growth opportunities, while our clients will benefit from Tietoevry’s breadth of services and competencies.”