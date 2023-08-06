Mirakl's €100M, Hopin hopped out, and over €409M was invested in European Tech last week

Last week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €409 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

As a paid subscriber, you're not only privy to our detailed monthly reports and comprehensive overview of last week's data, but also have access to a handy .csv file allowing for an even more in-depth analysis, or to do with as you please (think feeding your own database).