This Week in European Tech: Mirakl bags €100M, Hopin hopped out and more

This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €409 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions.
As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive. Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.
These same paid members get access to our monthly reports, including our July 2023 edition which found that European tech companies raised €4.7 billion in July over 353 deals. A near 50% drop compared to the same period last year (€9.5 billion).
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
And now, the news.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇷 Mirakl secured €100 million from BNP Paribas, HSBC & others to support growth strategy
🇦🇹 Edtech GoStudent raised $95 million in funding for hybrid learning expansion in DACH region
🇬🇧 University of Glasgow spinout Chemify secured $43 million in Series A funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Pandemic-era unicorn Hopin sold off tech assets to cloud communications giant RingCentral
🇳🇱 Rapyd expands global reach with $610 million PayU GPO acquisition
🇨🇭 Ayre Group acquired a majority stake in nChain in a $570 million deal
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇱🇺 Ocean 14 Capital eyes €200 million target after €30 million boost
🇩🇪 Golding Capital Partners announced the first closing of current secondaries fund at over €170 million
🇮🇹 Azimut invests €38 million in the VC LIFTT for the development of startups and SMEs
🇬🇧 UK Space Agency announced £15 million for Earth Observation technologies
🇬🇧 Archangels raised €14 million to empower Scotland’s aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇸🇪 Klarna scraps open banking brand Klarna Kosma
🇬🇧 New Purplebricks owner to strike out chunk of workforce
🇫🇷 Billionaire Kretinsky in talks to buy Atos unit in $2.2 billion deal
🇩🇪 Tier Mobility in talks with Voi about merger
🇬🇧 Revolut to terminate US crypto services, citing ‘regulatory environment’
🇪🇸 Bank of Spain authorises eToro as a virtual currency exchange service provider
🇫🇷 Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter
🇪🇸 Cabify sees uptick in revenue as rides volume returns
🇬🇧 Softbank-backed event ticketing platform DICE confirmed layoffs
🇬🇧 Open banking lender Koyo Loans winds down after failing to raise funding
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 Report: July 2023's biggest deals, exits and summer slowdown
🇫🇷 A Fika with: Daniel Nathan, Founder and CEO of Homa
🇪🇺 As heatwaves scorch Europe, food delivery companies dial it back
🇩🇪 What if Germany stopped making cars?
🇪🇺 Emea fintech takes biggest hit in funding downturn
🇬🇧 University ownership holding back spinout growth, think tank finds
🇬🇧 UK fintech investment drops by more than 50 percent
🇧🇪 Navigating deep-tech venture capital – interview with OTB Ventures Co-founder Adam Niewinski
🇪🇺 The EU is leading the charge on AI regulation: big take podcast
🇪🇺 Europe needs to boost the quality of research and innovation jobs
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇪 Hologate raised €8.3 million to expand its XR training solutions internationally
🇬🇧 Béa Fertility raised £2.5 million to launch its at-home fertility treatment in the UK
🇬🇧 Beyond Work raised $2.5 million to build human-ai work platform
🇵🇱 Fungies.io raised $850,000 for no-code platform for the gaming industry
🇮🇪 Zick learn raised €500,000 for text-based microlearning expansion in Europe
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments