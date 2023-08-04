This Week in European Tech: Mirakl bags €100M, Hopin hopped out and more

This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €409 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Mirakl secured €100 million from BNP Paribas, HSBC & others to support growth strategy

🇦🇹 Edtech GoStudent raised $95 million in funding for hybrid learning expansion in DACH region

🇬🇧 University of Glasgow spinout Chemify secured $43 million in Series A funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Pandemic-era unicorn Hopin sold off tech assets to cloud communications giant RingCentral

🇳🇱 Rapyd expands global reach with $610 million PayU GPO acquisition

🇨🇭 Ayre Group acquired a majority stake in nChain in a $570 million deal

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇱🇺 Ocean 14 Capital eyes €200 million target after €30 million boost

🇩🇪 Golding Capital Partners announced the first closing of current secondaries fund at over €170 million

🇮🇹 Azimut invests €38 million in the VC LIFTT for the development of startups and SMEs

🇬🇧 UK Space Agency announced £15 million for Earth Observation technologies

🇬🇧 Archangels raised €14 million to empower Scotland’s aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇸🇪 Klarna scraps open banking brand Klarna Kosma

🇬🇧 New Purplebricks owner to strike out chunk of workforce

🇫🇷 Billionaire Kretinsky in talks to buy Atos unit in $2.2 billion deal

🇩🇪 Tier Mobility in talks with Voi about merger

🇬🇧 Revolut to terminate US crypto services, citing ‘regulatory environment’

🇪🇸 Bank of Spain authorises eToro as a virtual currency exchange service provider

🇫🇷 Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

🇪🇸 Cabify sees uptick in revenue as rides volume returns

🇬🇧 Softbank-backed event ticketing platform DICE confirmed layoffs

🇬🇧 Open banking lender Koyo Loans winds down after failing to raise funding

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Hologate raised €8.3 million to expand its XR training solutions internationally

🇬🇧 Béa Fertility raised £2.5 million to launch its at-home fertility treatment in the UK

🇬🇧 Beyond Work raised $2.5 million to build human-ai work platform

🇵🇱 Fungies.io raised $850,000 for no-code platform for the gaming industry

🇮🇪 Zick learn raised €500,000 for text-based microlearning expansion in Europe