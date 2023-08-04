General

This Week in European Tech: Mirakl bags €100M, Hopin hopped out and more

Mirakl secured €100 million from BNP Paribas, HSBC & others, Hopin's tech was acquired, and more!
Tamara Djurickovic 6 hours ago
This Week in European Tech: Mirakl bags €100M, Hopin hopped out and more
Send email Copy link

This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €409 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions. 

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive. Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.

These same paid members get access to our monthly reports, including our July 2023 edition which found that European tech companies raised €4.7 billion in July over 353 deals. A near 50% drop compared to the same period last year (€9.5 billion).

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Mirakl secured €100 million from BNP Paribas, HSBC & others to support growth strategy 

🇦🇹 Edtech GoStudent raised $95 million in funding for hybrid learning expansion in DACH region

🇬🇧 University of Glasgow spinout Chemify secured $43 million in Series A funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Pandemic-era unicorn Hopin sold off tech assets to cloud communications giant RingCentral

🇳🇱 Rapyd expands global reach with $610 million PayU GPO acquisition

🇨🇭 Ayre Group acquired a majority stake in nChain in a $570 million deal

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇱🇺 Ocean 14 Capital eyes €200 million target after €30 million boost

🇩🇪 Golding Capital Partners announced the first closing of current secondaries fund at over €170 million

🇮🇹 Azimut invests €38 million in the VC LIFTT for the development of startups and SMEs

🇬🇧 UK Space Agency announced £15 million for Earth Observation technologies

🇬🇧 Archangels raised €14 million to empower Scotland’s aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇸🇪 Klarna scraps open banking brand Klarna Kosma

🇬🇧 New Purplebricks owner to strike out chunk of workforce

🇫🇷 Billionaire Kretinsky in talks to buy Atos unit in $2.2 billion deal

🇩🇪 Tier Mobility in talks with Voi about merger

🇬🇧 Revolut to terminate US crypto services, citing ‘regulatory environment’

🇪🇸 Bank of Spain authorises eToro as a virtual currency exchange service provider

🇫🇷 Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

🇪🇸 Cabify sees uptick in revenue as rides volume returns

🇬🇧 Softbank-backed event ticketing platform DICE confirmed layoffs

🇬🇧 Open banking lender Koyo Loans winds down after failing to raise funding

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 Report: July 2023's biggest deals, exits and summer slowdown

🇫🇷 A Fika with: Daniel Nathan, Founder and CEO of Homa

🇪🇺 As heatwaves scorch Europe, food delivery companies dial it back

🇩🇪 What if Germany stopped making cars?

🇪🇺 Emea fintech takes biggest hit in funding downturn

🇬🇧 University ownership holding back spinout growth, think tank finds

🇬🇧 UK fintech investment drops by more than 50 percent

🇧🇪 Navigating deep-tech venture capital – interview with OTB Ventures Co-founder Adam Niewinski

🇪🇺 The EU is leading the charge on AI regulation: big take podcast

🇪🇺 Europe needs to boost the quality of research and innovation jobs

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Hologate raised €8.3 million to expand its XR training solutions internationally

🇬🇧 Béa Fertility raised £2.5 million to launch its at-home fertility treatment in the UK

🇬🇧 Beyond Work raised $2.5 million to build human-ai work platform

🇵🇱 Fungies.io raised $850,000 for no-code platform for the gaming industry

🇮🇪 Zick learn raised €500,000 for text-based microlearning expansion in Europe

This Week in European Tech: Mirakl bags €100M, Hopin hopped out and more
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All