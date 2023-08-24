Former Tesla marketing lead Corinne Aaron joins Einride as new CMO

Einride, the pioneering freight mobility company renowned for its digital, electric, and autonomous vehicles, has announced the appointment of former Tesla marketing lead Corinne Aaron as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

This announcement follows Linnéa Kornehed Falck's tenure in the role since co-founding Einride in 2016, as she steps into a fresh phase of her career, focusing on new responsibilities as Deputy CEO and Executive Member of the Board.

Armed with nearly two decades of global marketing expertise and over a decade in leadership roles. From January 2014 through December 2019 Aaron served as Head of Marketing, EMEA at Tesla and was instrumental in guiding the company through expansive growth, marked by new market entries, product launches, and the expansion of Tesla's infrastructure across Europe, including the establishment of gigafactories and the scaling of supercharging networks spanning over 500 locations.

Aaron's experience also encompasses key roles within the Adidas Group, where she contributed to Reebok's marketing endeavors, as well as her pivotal role in introducing the US subscription brand Lovevery to the European market. Notably, she played a vital role in driving leisure marketing initiatives for Hyatt Hotels in Chicago.

“This move enables me to combine my passion for innovation in clean tech with my experience in scaling brands within the EV and automobile industries,” commented Einride chief marketing officer Corinne Aaron. “The work being done by Einride plays such a critical role in creating a greener, more intelligent future and I look forward to seeing the impact our team has on the freight industry and society at large.”