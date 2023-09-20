Partech takes minority stake in productivity and brand compliance SaaS company UpSlide

Global investment firm Partech has taken a 30 percent stake in French productivity and brand compliance SaaS company UpSlide, for an undisclosed sum. As part of the agreement, Partech’s Omri Benayoun, General Partner, and André François-Poncet, Partner, will join the company’s board as non-executive directors.

The certified B Corp firm works with finance and professional services companies, helping them to boost productivity and brand consistency while empowering staff to focus on 'more rewarding tasks’. The partnership will see this offering expand more in the States and across the Asia-Pacific markets.

“At this stage in our journey, we were convinced we could greatly benefit from welcoming a like-minded partner to help us grow. Throughout the process, the team at Partech has continuously impressed us with insights and expertise that will be invaluable to UpSlide. I’m excited to see what the future holds and happy to have found a partner that shares and believes in our values and strategic vision,” says Philippe Chazalon, Founder and Chairman at UpSlide.

“We had been tracking UpSlide for many years and were convinced they were poised to become the leader in their category. They have built a very sophisticated product, with only simplicity for the user. We are excited to help them further deepen and expand their product suite,” says André François-Poncet, Partner at Partech.

Lead image: via UpSlide. Photo: Uncredited.