Rocky Road Games raises $3M Seed round for social gaming network

Reykjavik-based mobile gaming startup Rocky Road Games is aiming to nurture real-world social connections among players with its still-in-stealth platform. Founded by Thor Fridriksson, Vala Halldorsdottir, and Sveinn Davidsson, the team previously created QuizUp, a title that's garnered some 100 million users globally.

Today the company has announced a $3 million Seed round led by Luminar Ventures with existing investors, Crowberry Capital and Sisu Ventures participating alongside angel investors including Unity founder David Helgason and former Rovio executive Matthew Wilson.

“We’re thrilled to make our first Icelandic investment in serial founders with a stellar track record in the gaming space,” says Jacob Key, managing partner at Luminar Ventures, “and we agree with Thor’s vision that they could be building Iceland’s first global tech unicorn.”

With teams operating in Reykjavik, London, and Kyiv, Rocky Road Games says that while the title is still flying below the radar, early trials of the social gaming network provide a strong indication that they've tapped into a demand for genuine social interactions within the mobile gaming space.

"We are elated to partner with Luminar Ventures and Crowberry Capital, as well as some distinguished angel investors, who collectively share our belief in the transformative power of social mobile gaming. This funding not only reaffirms the potential of our company but also propels us closer to our mission of crafting gaming experiences that unite players across the world," says Fridriksson. "With the backing of such influential players in the industry, we are poised to redefine the boundaries of social interactions in mobile gaming."

Watch this space...

Lead image: Rocky Road Games' Vala Halldorsdottir, Thor Fridriksson, and Sveinn Davidsson. Photo: Uncredited.