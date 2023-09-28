Operations observability and incident management startup Flawless raises $2.2M in Seed round

Flawless, a distributed startup working in the field of operations observability and incident management, has secured $2.2 million in a Seed funding round. The investment serves to support to company’s global expansion plans.

42CAP led the round with existing investor Picus Capital and new investors Dreamcraft Ventures and Oktogon Ventures participating.

The announcement of the $2.2 million Seed round arrives in conjunction with the firm welcoming former B2B SaaS supply-chain platform Sixfold CEO and co-founder Wolfgang Wörner as a new co-founder. Prior to exiting Sixfold to Transporeon in 2020, Wörner held a seven-year career with McKinsey as an engagement manager.

Flawless evolution

In less than a year since closing a $1 million Pre-Seed round that saw the company operating as a data activation platform, the startup has morphed into an operations observability and incident management platform, specifically targeting businesses with high-volume, complex operations.

Flawless co-founder and CEO Zoltán Patai explained that based on customer feedback and requests, the platform expanded its scope of services to allow clients to observe their key metrics on charts, automatically trigger alerts and tasks from their data, and follow up and manage these incidents within the software itself.

Working primarily with e-commerce and marketplace operations such as Saudi Arabian online flower and gift store Floward and food delivery marketplaces including Romania's Tazz by Emag or Israel's Haat Delivery, Flawless offers businesses an AI-powered platform that can integrate their operational data and output any number of the aforementioned functions and services.

“We’ve deployed Flawless in a few minutes – since then, our operations managers save hours of daily work by not having to look at dashboards. On top, our reaction time for key issues has been reduced to minutes, which contributes to better customer experience and lower costs.” - Liviu Herman, Chief Product Officer at Tazz by Emag.

Simply put, Flawless is aiming to replace numerous tools such as Excel, Tableau, and Zendesk that are often found in day-to-day operations.

Patai elaborates:

"Operational data has become increasingly abundant in recent years, yet its full potential has often gone untapped. We believe AI is the game-changer here. "AI already is at the core of various features within Flawless, empowering our customers to discover and leverage the data they need, all without requiring technical expertise or additional support."

Lead image: Zoltán Patai and Wolfgang Wörner (left to right). Photo: Adam Bertalan.