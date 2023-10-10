Infrared City secures €1M Pre-Seed funding for climate resilient design tech

Today Infrared City, a startup spun out of the Austrian Institute of Technology, announced a successful €1 million raise in pre-seed funding.

It has developed a simulation platform for intelligent and resilient climate-aware design based on AI. It calculates the effect of users' design decisions instantly and continuously at every step of the process. It provides real-time feedback on important environmental design metrics such as wind speed and comfort, solar radiation, and sunlight availability.

The technology has the potential to provide the necessary insights for an urgently needed rethinking of design and planning towards resilient cities in times of climate change.

The investment round was led by xista science ventures, with participation from 2bX, Heartfelt, Antler, and P3A Ventures. The funds will help the startup accelerate its technology, and expand its engineering team.

"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of our pre-seed funding round," said Angelos Chronis, Co-Founder and CEO of Infrared City.

"This substantial investment will fuel our mission to transform simulation in the architecture engineering and construction industry. Using infrared, designers, planners, developers and policy makers can interact with environmental data and receive real-time feedback on their design decisions' impact. Finally, they will have a new tool at hand that allows them unprecedented continuous environmental suitability insights. By providing instant environmental simulation capability to all AEC professionals, we finally remove the specialisation barrier to a more resilient built space."

Dr. Bernhard Petermeier from xista science ventures shared: