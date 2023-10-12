Tilak Healthcare scores €10M to gamify eye disease monitoring

Today Tilak Healthcare, a pioneer and leading player in the field of ophthalmological digital health, has raised €10 million in a funding round led by Elaia and Cap Horn. This brings the startup's funding to €19.5 million

Tilak Healthcare has developed OdySight, CE marked as a Class I medical device. The device is the first remote monitoring system for ophthalmic conditions, particularly chronic macular degeneration, which is rapidly becoming more prevalent and is the world’s leading cause of blindness in people under 50. It has a mobile gaming interface designed to monitor age-related vision impairments remotely.

OdySight, its first platform, focuses on ophthalmology, and OdySight improves the patient care pathway and is the benchmark solution for monitoring vision at home. It is already used in the United States and Europe, particularly due to a co-promotion partnership in France with Laboratoires Théa.

The team consists of experts with more than three decades of experience in designing video games as well as highly experienced, world-renowned scientists. This unique blend of complementary skills helps Tilak create engaging solutions for patients while meeting the rigorous clinical demands of medics.

Since its European launch, OdySight has improved the care of 12,000 patients suffering from retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, allowing ophthalmologists to monitor patients’ visual acuity in real-time.

In fundraising, Elaia and Cap Horn were joined by long-standing investors iBionext and SWEN Capital Partners, along with Théa (flagship of the French ophthalmology industry), Adelie and several renowned ophthalmologists and business angels including Yann Fleureau (co-founder of Cardiologs).

Edouard Gasser, Chairman, CEO and co-founder of Tilak Healthcare said:

“All our investors share our ambition of revolutionising ophthalmological care through digital technologies and video games, helping to address some of the problems all healthcare systems worldwide are facing. We have recently hit key milestones in our quest to make Tilak Healthcare a global benchmark for remotely monitoring vision impairments. Visual health is one of the keys to ageing well, and we intend to apply our expertise to help people maintain their vision as best as possible.”

This new funding round brings Tilak Healthcare’s total funding to €22 million. The funds will accelerate the roll-out of OdySight in France and abroad, and to develop new solutions for other medical conditions.

Samantha Jérusalmy, Partner at Elaia, shared:

Tilak Healthcare is establishing itself as a leading player in visual health by introducing new ways of monitoring patients with OdySight®, the first clinically proven app for monitoring chronic vision impairments remotely. Tilak has made impressive progress since we first invested, and is on track to meet the growing need for monitoring vision impairments due to new lifestyles and ageing populations.

Fabrice Mercier, Alliance Manager at Théa, added:

:“Théa is looking forward to increasing its support to Tilak Healthcare, continuing our successful collaboration in launching OdySight® in France. This commitment emphasises our aim of pursuing therapeutic advances that meet the needs of both patients and healthcare professionals. At Théa, we are fully committed to fostering innovation in collaboration with all participants in the healthcare ecosystem, with the ambition of eliminating avoidable blindness and proposing solutions that improve the quality of life of people living with eye disorders.”

