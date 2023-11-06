Italian startup Dreamfarm secures €5M investment for plant-based cheese alternatives

Today, Dreamfarm, an Italian startup specialising in plant-based cheese alternatives, announced a total investment of €5 million.

It follows two years of R&D, and with a patented process, Dreamfarm has achieved a groundbreaking milestone: the world's first and only plant-based alternative to mozzarella with government-certified liquid status and a Nutriscore A rating.

Dreamfarm launched its first two products in May: a plant-based alternative to mozzarella and a spreadable variety. Both are created through the fermentation of almonds using proprietary selected cultures.

The investment is helping to establish an innovative production facility in Sala Baganza (PR), equipped with specific machinery to optimise a unique and patented production process and to expand distribution channels in Italy and abroad and further research and development to enhance the product portfolio.

Dreamfarm CEO Giovanni Menozzi shared:

"Dreamfarm's alternative to mozzarella is an innovative product with less than 1 percent saturated fat, making it appealing to consumers increasingly conscious of sustainability and nutritional profiles, but unwilling to compromise on the goodness of a typically Italian product.” "It's a dream come true to create a venture like Dreamfarm right here and have entrepreneurs of this calibre as part of our team. The sector is experiencing significant growth, and we are confident that we can make a global impact with the type of products we have and will continue to develop."

The investment comes from two accomplished entrepreneurs with a track record of success in the food industry, a serial entrepreneur who founded Italiana Ingredienti, Campus, and Hi-Food, and Francesco Mutti, the owner and CEO of the Mutti Group.

Giampaolo Cagnin shared:

"We invested in the project because we believe there is a real opportunity to revolutionise the sector, thanks to significant technological innovations and an engaging and highly recognisable branding on the shelf."

Lead image: the Dreamfarm team. Photo: Uncredited.