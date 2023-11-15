French startup Le Fourgon secures €10M Series A to combat single-use plastic

Today French returnables startup Le Fourgon, announces a Series A of €10 million. This brings the company’s investments to €17.5 million, including €3 million raised in crowdfunding earlier this year,

Over the past two and a half years, Le Fourgon (“The Van”) has developed a wide range of local and returnable products delivered door-to-door every day in over 2,000 French cities.

The company has helped to avoid +10M single-use bottles and containers, representing +300 tonnes of plastic. With just one click on the app or website, 40,000 customers divide their daily waste by three, thanks to containers that are washed and reused up to 40 times.

The company plans to reuse 50 million containers within the next two years.

The investment comes from leading investors Id4 and Teampact, as well as the La Poste Ventures fund - initiated by La Poste and managed by XAnge, and several business angels.

Le Fourgon will use this investment to expand its geographical coverage and further develop its private label of returnable ranges of beverages, food and household products. It also aims to develop its B2B offering and recruit new staff to support its growth.

Charles Christory, CEO and co-founder of Le Fourgon, shared:

"We would like to thank our investors, customers and employees for their trust and enthusiasm for this project, of which we are very proud. Throwing away glass containers in perfect condition every day, and focusing on single-use packaging is nonsensical and devastating for the environment. This new investment will enable us to continue our efforts and accelerate the democratisation of reuse, such a simple and obvious gesture,"

According to Hervé Cuviliez, Id4:

"Id4 Ventures has been an early supporter of Le Fourgon since the beginning, as we led the pre-seed round. It's a privilege to support such a talented team focused on tackling a critical issue for the climate and our health: plastic pollution. It was a natural step for us to continue the journey with Charles, Maxime, Stéphane and their team by co-leading the current Series A round. Le Fourgon is a game-changing company.”

Lead image: Le Fourgon founders. Photo: Uncredited.