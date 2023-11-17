AI startup Artisan raises $2.3M to develop human-like digital workers

This week, AI startup Artisan announced that it has raised $2.3 million to build the first human-like digital workers.

The digital workers are called Artisans and act as additions to teams they join, rather than software tools for them — unlike existing solutions, which require constant management from a human,

The first Artisan, Ava, is a sales representative launching on December 4th. Currently, she automates the full outbound sales cycle, but she will soon be able to automate the entire sales cycle, doing most things herself and acting as a co-pilot to the human when needed.

Artisan plans to release five more Artisans next year.

The company is founded by Carmichael-Jack, a 22-year-old CEO and an Astrophysicist with a PhD from the University of Oxford, a 22-year-old from Surrey, England, who did not attend university, and CTO Dr Rupert Dodkins, who has a PhD in Astrophysics from the University of Oxford and has been working in machine learning for eight years.

In just two months, the company has gone from an idea of paper to a team of five, over $2.3 million in investment, and their first Artisan, Ava, launching in less than a month.

Artisan will participate in the Y Combinators Winter 2024 batch starting in January.

Participants in the Pre-Seed round include Bayhouse Capital and Oliver Jung.

The funds will help expand the team, particularly in engineering and product.

Lead image via Artisan.