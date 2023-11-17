General

This week in European tech: Beamery layoffs, NVIDIA's quantum play, and PAI closes €7.1B buyout fund

This week in European tech: Our research tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion and over 10 exits and M&A transactions.
Dan Taylor 6 hours ago
This week in European tech: Beamery layoffs, NVIDIA's quantum play, and PAI closes €7.1B buyout fund
This week our research tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion. We saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇳🇱 SkyNRG raises €175M for sustainable aviation fuel development

🇬🇧 Urbanic closes $150M Series C funding

🇸🇪 CDPQ invests $150M to support construction of Northvolt Six

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇴 Eyeing a €20B valuation, Visma acquires Danish legaltech iVISION

🇳🇱 Revenue-based financing marketplace Levenue acquires Belgian fintech Cake

🇬🇧 Tenity acquires startup accelerator Hackquarters providing startups with enhanced partner network

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇷🇴 Eastern Europe's first solo GP venture fund, Underline Ventures, achieves $20M target

🇫🇷 PAI closes new buyout fund above target at €7.1B

🇪🇸 K Fund launches K3, an €80M fund for startups in Southern Europe

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Airbridge Equity Partners closes €63M fund to back Europe’s tech-focused scaleups

🇹🇷 "Türkiye Green Fund" is being established to support green transformation projects

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 London HRtech startup Beamery to cut 25 percent of workforce amid restructuring

🇫🇷 France’s Mistral dials up call for EU AI rules to fix rules for apps, not model makers

🇪🇺 Europe’s AI Act talks head for crunch point

🇪🇺 Meta challenges EU’s Big Tech rulebook over Messenger, Marketplace

🇸🇪 Klarna employees “shocked” after CEO gives speech appearing to liken pro-strike staff to rebelling pigs in Animal Farm

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 Revolut to offer “secret sauce” HRtech to “select” companies in new B2B offering

🇫🇷 STATION F releases Future 40 list

🇬🇧 The environmental reality of audio and video streaming is high carbon emissions.

🇷🇴 A walk through hell: How Eastern Europe’s first solo GP venture fund Underline Ventures raised $20M

🇦🇲 Yerevan to Silicon Valley: Armenia's blueprint for European startups eyeing US expansion

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Proxima Fusion extends pre-seed round, welcomes scientists from Stanford, MIT, and Harvard

🇮🇹 CarpeCarbon to design DAC plant after €1.7M funding round

🇫🇷 Jimini AI, an AI co-pilot for legal professionals raises €1.9M

🇫🇮 Resistomap raises €2M to combat global antibiotic resistance with intelligence platform

🇬🇧 AI startup Artisan raises $2.3M to develop human-like digital workers

