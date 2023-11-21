SeeChange Technologies raises £8M for AI-driven retail solutions

Today visual AI company SeeChange Technologies announced the closing of its series A funding of £8M

Founded in 2018, and spun out of Arm Holdings in 2021, SeeWare has developed a visual AI platform, SeeWare®, that enhances self-checkout, preempts stockouts, improves safety and reduces loss.

SeeWare processes video from retailers’ existing hardware and is easily deployed and scaled across the retail enterprise.

The funding is led by TriplePoint, with participation from new investors, including Runa Capital and True Capital, and original investor Crane Venture Partners.

In connection with this funding, SeeChange welcomes Richard Irving as Chairman.

According to Jason Souloglou, co-founder and CEO of SeeChange:

“I am pleased to welcome our new investors, joining our friends at Crane who have been with us since the beginning. This is a strong vote of confidence in the unique and proven capabilities of our SeeWare platform for the entire global retail ecosystem –delivering improved profitability by enabling an enhanced and modern shopping experience. This funding will expand commercial deployment and strengthen our commercial and support teams.”

Krishna Visvanathan, General Partner at Crane Venture Partners, shared:

“AI is reshaping the world as we know it, and SeeChange's groundbreaking technology promises to revolutionise the retail landscape. By providing retailers with real-time visual insights to enhance security and optimise their spaces, SeeChange is poised to redefine what’s possible in the retail industry and beyond.”

Lead image: SeeChange Technologies. Photo: Uncredited.