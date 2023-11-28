One Click LCA Secures €40M investment to decarbonise the world’s construction

Today,decarbonisation platform One Click LCA announced a €40 million investment.

It connects the full construction value chain, from property portfolio owners to manufacturers, with global life-cycle assessment (LCA), environmental product declaration (EPD), and sustainability solutions for buildings, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

It applies a scientific approach to measuring, reporting, and reducing carbon, along with calculating other sustainability metrics for projects and products in the built environment.

The funding comes from PSG Equity and InfraVia Capital Partners and will be used to further R&D and growth, including M&A across construction and manufacturing verticals.

According to Panu Pasanen, Founder and CEO of One Click LCA:

“Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing society. With the global building stock set to double in the next forty years, generating 230 gigatons of embodied carbon, we must critically scale up action to decarbonize construction and manufacturing. “We believe our partnership with PSG and InfraVia marks a new growth phase as we accelerate toward supporting one million users with LCA, EPD, and other sustainability software.”

Alban Wyniecki, Partner, InfraVia says: