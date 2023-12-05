SaaS-based data protection startup Klarytee secures £700,000 Pre-Seed funding

Today cybersecurity startup Klarytee, has closed a £700,000 Pre-Seed funding round.

Klarytee is a SaaS-based platform that builds security into sensitive content, enabling large organisations to retain granular control and visibility wherever the data goes.

Klarytee’s technology encrypts data at the source to protect against leaks for sectors such as banking, healthcare, and professional services.

Klarytee was inspired by founder Dr Nithin Thomas’ belief that productivity is severely hampered by a security philosophy that restricts the users by securing the data within an organisation’s boundaries to mitigate risk rather than putting controls on the data itself.

Building a new security product category that encrypts data fragments at source in real-time protects any data content beyond the enterprise boundary and across multiple workflows, whether documents, SaaS applications, or even messaging and social media apps.

The local Large Language Model (LLM) integrated into Klarytee scans for sensitive information and applies protection by default to stop sensitive data exposure to unauthorised access, including cloud AI platforms such as ChatGPT.

Dr Nithin Thomas, founder and CEO of Klarytee, says:

“Data has become the most valuable asset a company owns, but evolving workplace habits that require greater collaboration and sharing of data are putting enormous pressures on enterprise security. Imagine being able to receive your banking password via WhatsApp or X without having to worry about compliance or security issues. Klarytee is transforming enterprise security architecture by helping teams be more productive across the platforms they use daily while embracing the latest technologies from AI to cloud.”

Early-stage VC fund Concept Ventures back the funding. High-profile angel investors in the deal include:

Former Twitter CISO, Micheal Coates.

Former Group CEO of Bupa, Evelyn Bourke.

The founders of cyber security company Digital Shadows.

Ex-Managing Director of Accenture, Brad Cable, and

Desigan Chinniah, Board Member of The Tor Project.

Michael Coates, former CISO of Twitter, says:

“Klarytee is an essential tool in a CISO’s armoury as organisations move to a more data-centric security model that focuses on protecting their data over infrastructure beyond the enterprise boundaries. Klarytee’s vision to simplify and consolidate the enterprise security stack by focusing on data instead of infrastructure is incredibly powerful.”

Reece Chowdhry, Founding Partner of Concept Ventures, says:

“The Klarytee platform has the potential to transform the way enterprises secure their data as they continue to embrace cloud, SaaS and generative AI in the workplace.”

Lead image: Dr Nithin Thomas, founder and CEO of Klarytee. Photo: Uncredited.