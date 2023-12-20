Türkiye’s largest VC, Revo Capital, plans $100M investment in regional startups

This week, Türkiye venture capital firm Revo Capital announced plans to raise a $100 million fund to invest in regional startups.

Türkiye’s largest VC, Revo Capital, has previously backed two tech unicorns — food delivery company Getir and software design platform Builder.ai.

Yesterday, the company announced it led co-investment in global e-sim travel startup Roamless with Paribu Ventures.

The $100 million fund will be Revo’s third and will focus on AI, energy, gaming, and B2B software.

Managing Director Cenk Bayrakdar told Bloomberg:

“We only invest in global companies or in companies that have global business. Foreign investors don’t prioritise Turkey-only businesses.”

Bayrakdar shared that the fund will aim for a first close of between $50 and $60 million in March, and targets $100 million, with a cap at $150 million.

