Türkiye’s largest VC, Revo Capital, plans $100M investment in regional startups

The fund will focus on local startups in AI, energy, gaming, and B2B software with global audiences.
Cate Lawrence 9 hours ago
This week, Türkiye venture capital firm Revo Capital announced plans to raise a $100 million fund to invest in regional startups.

Türkiye’s largest VC, Revo Capital, has previously backed two tech unicorns food delivery company Getir and software design platform Builder.ai.

Yesterday, the company announced it led co-investment in global e-sim travel startup Roamless with Paribu Ventures

The $100 million fund will be Revo’s third and will focus on AI, energy, gaming, and B2B software. 

 Managing Director Cenk Bayrakdar told Bloomberg:

“We only invest in global companies or in companies that have global business.

Foreign investors don’t prioritise Turkey-only businesses.”

Bayrakdar shared that the fund will aim for a first close of between $50 and $60 million in March, and targets $100 million, with a cap at $150 million.

Lead image: Revo Capital. Photo: uncredited.

All