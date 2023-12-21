Bubty secures $1.9M Seed funding for better freelance recruitment and management

Today staff recruitment and management platform Bubty announces it has raised $1.9 million in Seed funding.

In response to the increased business reliance on freelancers, Bubty has developed AI-driven technology that lets companies move away from traditional third-party marketplaces and build their own internal, private talent pools.

They can take charge of managing freelancers, from contracting to payment, saving time and money and improving the quality of work.

Furthermore, payments via Bubty's technology fully comply with international regulations, enabling companies in over 190 countries to hire, contract and pay freelancers.

According to co-founder Benjamin Schriel:

"Our AI-driven matching ensures that the right freelancer can quickly be found, which is essential in a market that increasingly requires flexibility.

Co-founder Lee Willoughby shared:

"Almost half of the global workforce consists of freelancers (47 percent), leading to a growing demand for efficient freelance management. Our technology to create private freelancer talent pools offers a fitting solution."

In the two years since its founding, Bubty's has experienced 240 percent growth in recurring revenue, with strong traction in the UK and US, where hiring freelancers is common.

The funding comes from existing shareholders and an established American industry player, highlighting their shared vision of the future labour market.

The company plans to expand its activities in the US by recruiting senior sales and marketing professionals and developing its technology.

Lead image: Brooke Cagill.