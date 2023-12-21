Kraken acquires Sennen to enhance renewable energy asset management

This week sees energy industry software provider Kraken announce its acquisition of Sennen, a provider of advanced software for the delivery and operation of large-scale renewable energy generation.

Kraken Technologies is part of Octopus Energy Group. Its tech platform, Kraken, connects all parts of the energy system, from customer billing to flexible management of renewable generation and energy devices. It is also redefining service for other utilities such as water and broadband.

Players in asset management have traditionally relied on legacy systems, lacking the bleeding-edge tech that modern renewable energy operations demand.

Kraken allows for extended analytics, real-time monitoring, optimisation, and control of energy devices, such as solar and wind generators, batteries, heat pumps, and electric cars. It enables companies to drive efficiency and meet critical net-zero targets.

The Sennen software uses the latest cloud technology to streamline oversight, maintenance and daily operation of renewable energy projects. Joining forces with Sennen will enhance Kraken’s asset management offering, allowing it to develop more innovative products and services.

The acquisition of Sennen will increase Kraken’s contracted energy generation and storage assets sixfold, growing them from 6.5 GW to 36 GW.

It also marks the first time the platform will be actively managing the operation of offshore wind farms.

Sennen’s in-depth maintenance and analytics platform supports 1000s of sites, including offshore wind farms, solar farms and grid-scale batteries.

Devrim Celal, CEO of Kraken, comments:

“This acquisition is a game-changer for us as we continue to disrupt the renewable energy landscape. Sennen's expertise and innovative solutions perfectly complement our mission to provide efficiency and scalability to asset managers. We are excited to join forces with Sennen’s talented team to turbocharge the move to a cleaner, cheaper energy world.”

Gaby Amiel, CEO of Sennen Tech Ltd, comments:

“Our energy system needs to be completely rethought and rewired to operate free from fossil fuels. With renewable energy capacity set to triple globally, Sennen’s focus on meeting the challenges faced by renewable project owners will be increasingly important. Kraken is at the absolute vanguard of the energy transformation. Together, we have the technology to unlock tremendous value for our customers.”

Lead image: Jesse De Meulenaere.