Why is Transaction Cloud becoming the talk of the e-commerce town?

Transaction Cloud has swiftly become the whispered secret among digital product sellers, revolutionising the way they navigate the complex e-commerce landscape.

In the bustling realm of digital commerce, Transaction Cloud emerges as the epitome of convenience. This US-based payment and billing platform, meticulously tailored for SaaS and digital product businesses worldwide, has garnered acclaim for its inherent simplicity and user-friendly design.

Picture yourself as a digital product seller juggling the intricacies of financial tech, sales optimisation, tax management, and secure payments. Here, Transaction Cloud steps in as an all-encompassing solution, seamlessly handling everything from crafting a straightforward checkout process to ensuring secure payments, generating invoices, and providing insightful statistics.

A pro-consumer approach has been the cornerstone of Transaction Cloud's success, earning trust from high-level companies globally and fostering valuable partnerships. The commitment remains steadfast – delivering fast and reliable services that set Transaction Cloud apart in the fiercely competitive landscape.

Global presence and continuous innovation

Transaction Cloud extends its influence globally, positioning itself as a universal solution that supports numerous countries, currencies, and payment methods. With local acquiring in 47 countries, transactions accepted from 234 countries, and support for 98 currencies and 28 payment methods, Transaction Cloud asserts itself as a global player.

Over the past 12 months, the Transaction Cloud team has been on the frontline of innovation. Proactively implementing new features, from access control and automatic product fulfilment to integrations with WooCommerce, the team is gearing up to introduce advanced features in 2024, showcasing a commitment to continuous enhancement.

Fahezan Sayed, CEO of Transaction Cloud, said:

“Transaction Cloud has always aimed to be a worldwide company. We made a decision to support as many countries and currencies as possible to satisfy hundreds of clients globally. Last year has been very fruitful for us; we have implemented many new features, such as access control, fulfilment, and integrations with WooCommerce. We are constantly evolving, and this year, we plan to introduce another major feature - stay tuned!”

Investing in customer insights for seamless design

Behind the scenes, the Transaction Cloud team invested countless hours gathering the voice of customers. This valuable feedback was not just heard but used to design and add useful features to the platform. This customer-centric approach ensures that Transaction Cloud evolves in tandem with the needs and preferences of its user base.

Supporting customers' favourite payment methods

Transaction Cloud doesn't just process payments through major networks like Visa, Mastercard, and Amex. It goes above and beyond by supporting a diverse range of 26 card types, extending its reach to smaller networks such as Tarjeta, Naranja, Cencosud, China Union Pay, JCB, Discover, and more. The inclusion of Google Pay and Apple Pay further adds to the convenience, strategically designed to maximise sales for clients.

Simplified sales tax compliance and streamlined transactions

Simplifying sales tax compliance is another forte of Transaction Cloud. Beyond growing businesses, it saves valuable time and money with its seller/merchant of record model. Storing invoices for a decade and taking responsibility for Foreign Exchange (Fx) hedging for collected sales taxes removes an extra layer of financial complexity, allowing businesses to focus on what matters.

From managing recurring and one-time payments to offering secure payment links and instalment plans, Transaction Cloud empowers businesses to handle transactions effortlessly. Activation, upgrades, renewals, refunds, or automatic card updates – every aspect is streamlined for a seamless experience.

Effortless affiliate marketing and privacy assurance

Effortless affiliate marketing is woven into the fabric of Transaction Cloud. With a seamless implementation that requires no extra lines of code, businesses can trust the accuracy of the system to track, manage, and compensate affiliates without complexity.

Privacy and security take centre stage with Transaction Cloud's AI-powered real-time fraud detection, PCI-DSS, and GDPR-certified infrastructure. Regular vulnerability scans and access to card network databases set it apart from the competition, establishing trust as a platform that values the security of customer data.

In the realm of e-commerce, Transaction Cloud emerges as the holistic choice, offering a complete solution spanning payment processing, sales tax compliance, affiliate management, subscription management, and fraud prevention. This all-encompassing approach caters to diverse business needs, making Transaction Cloud the versatile and reliable platform of choice for those shaping the future of digital commerce.

