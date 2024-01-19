Europe’s gender pay gap is 26 percent, where does your country rank?

From International Women’s Day to the EU’s Equal Pay Day, conversations surrounding the gender pay gap aren’t a recent development.

But when you consider that the gender pay gap in Europe currently sits at 26 percent, according to new research from Ravio, it’s obvious that a lot more needs to be done to tackle the issue.

One way the EU is hoping to do this is at the legislative level via the upcoming EU Pay Transparency Directive.

Enforceable by June 2026, companies are under increasing pressure to not only address potential pay discrepancies between male and female employees but also resolve any gender-based inequalities when it comes to pay ahead of the deadline.

According to the research, the biggest inequalities in tech occur in more junior roles which are mostly held by women (41 percent of all female tech workers).

Interestingly, women who hold executive positions or have reached C-suite status (19 percent of all female tech workers) report that no pay gap exists.

Consistent framework is needed

And when you drill down further into the data, certain European countries are better than others at addressing the issue, further highlighting that a consistent framework is needed.

The Ravio data established that France has the narrowest pay gap at 18 percent, followed by the Netherlands at 23 percent and Germany at 25 percent. The UK, which has a pay gap of 29 percent, will not have to adhere to the legislation, however, companies that employ people within the EU must comply.

Under the new EU legislation, pay levels and career progression frameworks will have to be made available to all employees. The secrecy surrounding how much staff are being paid will also be banned.

Employers will also have to disclose the salaries of “categories of workers”, for example, what junior staff members across multiple departments are earning.

In the meantime, if you feel like your current employer isn’t being transparent about pay or career progression within your role, it could be time to start considering your options and looking for a new job.

